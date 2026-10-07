Top Court Refuses To Interfere With Bail Order For Congress Nandigram Candidate

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with the Calcutta High Court order granting interim bail to Congress' Nandigram bypoll candidate, Milan Pradhan, for electioneering.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, however, allowed the West Bengal government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, to raise its contentions before the high court if Pradhan seeks extension of the grant of interim bail in criminal cases pending against him.

The top court noted that the bypoll to Nandigram assembly constituency took place on October 6. Votes will be counted on October 9.

It said while the cases against Pradhan indicate certain serious offences, the interim bail was essentially granted to enable him to contest the election and participate in counting.

The bench clarified that it has not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case.

On September 30, the top court had agreed to hear the West Bengal government's plea challenging the interim bail granted to Pradhan in six criminal cases lodged in 2007.

The Calcutta High Court on September 29 granted interim bail to Pradhan till October 20, allowing him to campaign for the October 6 bypoll to the Nandigram seat, vacated by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who has opted to retain Bhabanipur after winning both the seats in the state polls earlier this year.

It directed Pradhan to surrender before the trial court on October 21.

The high court also directed Pradhan to deposit Rs 20,000 bail bond in each of the six criminal cases for which he was arrested.

All these criminal cases on charges such as murder and attempt to murder, and for violation of the Arms Act provisions, were filed against Pradhan in 2007 during the Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement.

The high court also directed Pradhan to give his mobile phone number to the investigating officer, who will have the liberty to make calls to the candidate twice a day.

Pradhan was in judicial remand since his arrest on September 18 in connection with four cases registered at Nandigram police station and two more in neighbouring Khejuri.

The high court had in April 2007 ordered a CBI investigation into the death of 14 people in police firing at Nandigram.

Pradhan's lawyer had stated before the high court that the Congress candidate was arrested after filing his nomination for the Nandigram bypoll on September 15.

He had prayed for interim bail so that Pradhan could campaign and participate in the election properly.

The trial court at Kanthi had remanded him to judicial custody in one of the cases till October 7.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)