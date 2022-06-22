Top Cop Stabbed, Injured By Colleague At Police Station In Maharashtra

The culprit policeman, who stabbed a senior police officer, has been arrested. (Representational)

A senior police inspector was stabbed and injured by a colleague in the police station premises at around 9pm on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city.

Senior Inspector Vyankatesh Kendre of Jinsi police station was attending a function in the premises when police naik Mujahed Shaikh, who had earlier applied for voluntary retirement, arrived and stabbed him two times, an official said.

"Mr Kendre is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Mr Mujahed has been arrested," he said.

