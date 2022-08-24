Top BJP Leader In Tripura Joins New Party with 6,000 Tribal Supporters

Along with Hansha Tripura, 6,500 people from 3,000 families also joined "Tipra Motha" (Representational)

The BJP, which leads the coalition government with IPFT in Tripura, has faced a major jolt in the tribal areas ahead of the coming state elections. The party's leader of the opposition in the Autonomous District Council, Hangsha Kumar Tripura, joined the "Tipra Motha" -- the ruling party in the state's lone tribal council -- today with a huge chunk of tribal supporters.

Along with Hansha Tripura, 6,500 people from 3,000 families also joined "Tipra Motha", accepting party flags from its chief, erstwhile royal Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma.

Mr Debburman is seen as a key opponent to BJP in the 2023 Tripura assembly polls. There are indications that an anti-BJP political front might emerge in Tripura led by TIPRA, which might be supported by the Congress and the Left parties and pose a huge electoral challenge to BJP.

The BJP has officially ruled out any impact of the largescale defection of tribal supporters. But party sources privately admitted that it has caused huge concern, with next year's crucial state election, which is barely six months away.

The development is also likely to affect the upcoming village committee elections in the tribal council later this year.

Tipra Motha had swept the Autonomous District Council elections last year barely two months after its formation. Now, it has 20 members in the 28-seater tribal council. The BJP's tally is down to 8.

The massive programme was held at remote Manikpur in Dhalai district, days before party chief JP Nadda and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat are expected to visit the state to attend organisational functions.

Hangsha Tripura claimed that he has quit the BJP because the party has not worked for the welfare of the common man. Only ministers and MLAs have amassed wealth, he alleged.