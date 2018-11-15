Top Air Force Officers In Supreme Court For Rafale Hearing

Rafale deal has become the centre of a political storm. (File)

"This is a different kind of war room and you all can go to your war rooms", the Supreme Court Wednesday after interacting with senior Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in the case pertaining to the import of Rafale fighter jets from France.

Top IAF officers-Air Vice Marshall J Chalapati, Air Marshal Anil Khosla and Deputy Chief of Air staff, Air Marshal V R Chaudhari had to rush to the top court at a short notice after a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that it wished to interact with them.

The Supreme Court Wednesday commenced its crucial hearing on pleas seeking a court-monitored probe into the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

"We are dealing with the requirements of the Air Force and would like to ask an Air Force officer. We want to hear from an Air force officer and not the official of the Defence Ministry on the issue".

Air Vice Marshall Chalapati, who appeared before the bench, also answered questions about the induction of fighter jets by India and said the fifth generation aircraft have niche stealth technology and the electronic warfare capabilities are very enhanced.

The first question that he was asked was "What is the latest induction to IAF?" He said Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited at Nashik and Bangalore was the latest. He went on to answer a few more questions on aircraft.

"The fifth generation aircraft have niche stealth technology and the electronic warfare capabilities are very very enhanced," he added.