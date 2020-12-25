'Those Making Big Speeches Did Nothing For Farmers': 5 Big PM Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with farmers from six states today to allay their concerns related to the farm laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting near Delhi for nearly a month. "Those rejected by electorate are now indulging in event management for publicity. People won't be misled by their politics," PM Modi said as he listed the benefits of the schemes launched by his government. PM also released Rs 18,000 crore as next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to the farmers. With the push of a button, PM Modi enabled the transfer of money at an event that the ruling BJP has made into a big exercise amid the protest by farmers against three new farm laws.

Several central ministers, MPs, MLAs and BJP have been asked to be present among the electorate to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with farmers on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Here are the top 5 quotes from PM Modi's address to farmers: