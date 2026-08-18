Top 10 Innovators Honoured At Vande Bharatam Grand Finale

Vande Bharatam concluded its grand finale with 10 outstanding innovators presenting their ideas to Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, highlighting the growing entrepreneurial talent emerging from across India.

These finalists were selected from an inaugural cohort of more than 50 innovators chosen from across the country and were honoured with the Vande Bharatam Trophy following an intensive week-long program of mentoring, interactions, and rigorous evaluation.

The finalist week enabled innovators to engage closely with over 20 founders and chief executive officers from leading Indian startups who joined the initiative as mentors.

Through curated sessions, successive evaluation rounds, and deep-dive interactions, participants refined their ideas and gained valuable insights from experienced entrepreneurs and business leaders.

The grand finale witnessed the presence of Adani Group chief executive officers, family members, mentors, and participants, where Gautam Adani also visited the Vande Bharatam Experience Centre to interact with the innovators and learn about their journeys and solutions.

Mentorship and Industry Access Fuel India's Emerging Entrepreneurial Talent

Speaking at the Grand Finale, Gautam Adani said, "Vande Bharatam has shown us that India's entrepreneurial talent is far deeper and more diverse than we often imagine. These innovators have demonstrated the courage to identify real problems and build solutions with purpose. My hope is that this platform gives them the encouragement, access and opportunity to take their ideas further and create an impact that extends well beyond this programme."

The initiative strengthened its outreach through the association of actor Rajeev Khandelwal, who served as host and ambassador to help connect with a wider audience and celebrate the country's rising creators.

The inaugural edition received over 26,000 applications from every State and Union Territory, with ideas spanning mobility, sustainability, technology, agriculture, defense, healthcare, manufacturing, education, and various other sectors.

Built on the core belief that talent is everywhere even when opportunity is not, Vande Bharatam aims to bridge this gap by providing mentorship, industry access, visibility, and growth opportunities to promising minds.

The ten finalists recognised at the grand finale represent the first cohort to complete the Vande Bharatam journey as the initiative prepares to build a broader national platform to discover and support ideas emerging from across Bharat.

As a nationwide grassroots innovation and entrepreneurship program launched by Gautam Adani, Vande Bharatam connects innovators with resources to build meaningful nation-building enterprises, rooted in the belief that transformative ideas can emerge from any part of the country.