Merry Christmas 2017: Top 10 Funny Christmas Party Game Ideas

It is that time of the year again. Christmas is celebrated with great pomp and grandeur across the world. From exchanging gift to midnight masses, from plum cakes to red wine, Christmas is the time to be merry. And no Christmas is complete without parties and celebrations. House parties are fun but they can turn a little boring without some fun games. While you get busy with the list of people to invite and baking the perfect Christmas cake, we have collated a list of 10 fun games for you to play with your guests this season.Have a look!What you need: Green crepe paper, ornaments on hooks, tinsel, garland, and a timer.How to play: Start with making two teams. Each time is then handed out a roll of the green streamer, some ornaments used to decorate a Christmas tree and tinsel. As the timer starts, both the teams will have to begin draping one member of their team as a Christmas tree. Once the timer goes off, the best creatively decorated tree wins!What you need: A cut-out of Rudolp the reindeer, a blindfold and a red piece of paper cut in a circle for Rudolph's nose.How to play: Each guest gets to play this game individually. Blindfold a guest and turn them around. Now they will have to walk up to the cut-out of Rudolph and pin the nose on the picture. Whoever sticks the nose closest, is the winner. You can have multiple rounds of this game and do a best of all rounds to get the final winner.What you need: Pictures of everything Christmas - Christmas tree, bells, Santa Claus, Rudolph, Candies, the list being endless.How to play: One person - the answerer - will pick one of the Christmas themed objects without revealing it to the others. All the guests get to ask one question each, until 20 questions are asked, to the answerer which is answered in YES or NO. If those asking questions can guess the object correctly, another guest gets to be the answerer. If not, then the answerer gets another chance.What you need: A red craft pom pom with a ribbon attached for each player and a bottle of Vaseline.How to play: Players need to hold the loose end of the ribbon in their mouth and sway the ribbon in a way that the pom pom sticks to their nose.What you need: Stockings, gifts and small chits of paper with challenges written.How to play: Stuff some stockings with gifts of your choice and fill the rest with the challenges' chits. Your guests get to pick one stocking each. If their picked stocking has a gift, they get to keep it. But if they get one with the challenges, they will have to complete the task at hand!What you need: A list of Christmas carols written on separate game cards and a painter easel (you can also have a white board).How to play: One person draws a game card without showing the rest. He now has to illustrate the carol to the group who will have to guess the right one!What you need: Cards and candy canes.How to play: Favourable for a group of six, a dealer will have to deal cards to five players. Place four candy canes in the centre. As the dealer continuously deals out cards, whoever gets four of a kind, like four aces or kings or queens, gets to pick a candy cane. At the end, one person will be eliminated. Repeat this game until you have a winner. Remember, the number of candy canes on the table has to be one less than the number of players.What you need: Cut outs of Christmassy things.How to play: One guest picks a card and has to act out the object. The others will have to guess it. You can time the one who has to enact to add some pace.What you need: Papers, pens and a blindfold.How to play: Hand out the paper and pens to each player and blindfold them. One person will now have to call out instructions and the blindfolded players will have to draw the scene out. For example, the one giving out the instructions can say "draw a Christmas tree with a star on it". At the end, whoever has a better illustration wins.What you need: Papers, equal to the number of players. On each paper, write out a list of personality traits.How to play: Hand out one paper each with personality traits to the players. Each player will have to walk to the others and match the traits that they think best suit the person. The player who fills his form the fastest, wins.As your guests enjoy themselves with the food, drinks and games, don't forget the gifts. Spread the cheer!