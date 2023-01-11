'Took 17 Months To Write': Naatu Naatu Lyricist Tells NDTV

Chandrabose told NDTV focused the lyrics on the themes of rural traditions.

Chandrabose, the man behind the lyrics of 'Naatu Naatu', said it took him 17 months to write the Golden Globe-winning song from the movie 'RRR'.

"I was asked by RRR director SS Rajamouli to write a song for a particular scene in the movie. I wrote three songs and presented them to him. He liked Naatu Naatu the best," Chandrabose told NDTV.

However, the song was not easy to complete as it took a long time to perfect.

"I wrote 90% of the lyrics in half a day and they were loved by the director in the first sitting. The rest 10% took over one year and 7 months to complete," he said adding that the rap iteration was perfected over many recording sessions over the time period.

Chandrabose focused the lyrics on the themes of rural traditions for the song that stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. "The song touches on themes of rural life, food and agriculture," he told NDTV.

The song from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR won Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Awards.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan play freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju in the period drama, set in the British-occupied India of the 1920s. The cast includes Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as well.

RRR, which made over ₹ 1,200 crore globally, has already won a slew of international honours including Best Director for Rajamouli at the New York Film Critics Circle awards.