Rs 6 Crore For Neeraj Chopra For Olympics Gold: Haryana Government

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in men's javelin throw.

The Haryana government announced a cash reward Neeraj Chopra for winning India's first Olympic gold medal in athletics.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore to Mr Chopra for winning the medal in men's javelin throw in the Olympics.

The 23-year-old registered a best attempt of 87.58 to finish ahead of Czech Republic duo of Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely to clinch the gold medal. It was India's first gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and also the country's second individual gold medal in Olympic history after Abhinav Bindra's heroics in Beijing 2008.

Congratulating Mr Chopra for his win, Mr Khattar said that the country was waiting for this moment for a long time and the whole country is proud of him

ऐतिहासिक! लठ गाड़ दिया छोरे..



शानदार प्रदर्शन के साथ विश्व के सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रतियोगियों को पछाड़ते हुए भाला फेंक प्रतियोगिता में भारत को पहली बार स्वर्ण पदक जिताने के लिए @Neeraj_Chopra1 को ढेर सारी बधाई।



इस घड़ी का देश को लंबे समय से इंतजार था। पूरे देश को आप पर गर्व है। pic.twitter.com/muHhaPWZ0D — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 7, 2021

Earlier, Mr Khattar had tweeted a photo of him watching the javelin throw final.

On Friday, Mr Khattar announced to give Rs 10 lakh each to all the players from Haryana who participated in Tokyo Olympics.