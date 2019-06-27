Toddler Drowns After Falling In Bathtub At Home In Maharashtra

While playing in the house, the girl apparently walked towards the bathroom and fell into the water-filled tub.

All India | | Updated: June 27, 2019 10:42 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Toddler Drowns After Falling In Bathtub At Home In Maharashtra

The incident took place when the child was alone in the house. (Representational)


Palghar: 

An 18-month-old girl drowned after accidentally falling into a bathtub at her home in Palghar district of Maharashtra when her mother stepped out for a few minutes to dispose garbage, police said.

The incident took place when the child, Avni Sonawane, was alone in the house located in Virar area on Monday when her father had also gone out for work, police spokesman Hemant Katkar said.

While playing in the house, the girl apparently walked towards the bathroom and fell into the water-filled tub which her mother had kept ready for giving her a bath, Mr Katkar said in a release issued late Wednesday night.

When the mother returned home after disposing the garbage, she saw the child lying head down in the bathtub.

She immediately pulled the child out the tub and rushed her to a local hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, Mr Katkar said.

An accidental death report has been registered in connection with the incident, he added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Toddler Drowns In BathtubToddler Falls In Bathtub

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreBudget 2019World Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVTax CalculatorBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsOnePlus 7Samsung M40MG HectorHector

................................ Advertisement ................................