Latest News Live Updates: Over 2 Crore People Vaccinated In India, Says Centre

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.06 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers, while frontline workers stated receiving vaccine shots from February 2. Providing the second dose of COVID-19 shots started on February 13.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those senior citizens and for people aged 45 years and above with specified comorbid conditions.

According to a provisional report till Saturday 7 pm, a total of 2,06,62,073 vaccine doses have been given.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates:

Mar 07, 2021 07:27 (IST) SOPs Issued For Vaccination Of Healthcare Workers Not Registered With CoWin App

The Centre has outlined SOPs for vaccination of healthcare workers and frontline staff who could not get registered for it through the CoWIN app for some reasons, Delhi health department officials said on Saturday.



In a March 5 order issued by the Delhi health department, it said the "state has been receiving requests for HCWs and FLWs who could not be registered due to some reasons".



The government of India has issued detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) not registered on CoWIN, it said.





