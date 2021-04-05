Latest News Live Updates: Weekend Lockdown, Night Curfew In Maharashtra Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases

On weekends, only essential services would be allowed to operate in Maharashtra. (FILE)

Maharashtra will impose a weekend lockdown and night curfew beginning Monday as it battles a spike in Covid-19 cases, authorities said Sunday.

India reported 93,249 new daily infections on Sunday, the highest increase since September, with Maharashtra a major contributor.

From Monday night until the end of April, a night curfew will be imposed, gatherings of more than four people banned, and private offices, restaurants, cinemas, swimming pools, bars, places of worship and public places such as beaches shut.

On weekends, only essential services would be allowed to operate.

"While imposing these restrictions, on the one hand, care has been taken not to affect the state's economic cycle and not to harass the workers and labourers, and emphasis has been laid on closing crowded places," the state government said in a statement late Sunday.

Public transport services would be allowed to operate, but at 50 percent capacity. Industrial and manufacturing activities in the state, as well as film shoots in Mumbaiwould be allowed to continue if health measures are observed.

