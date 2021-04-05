Relief For BS Yediyurappa, Supreme Court Puts On Hold Corruption Case

BS Yediyurappa caught a reprieve from the Supreme Court as a case has been put on hold

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today caught a reprieve from the Supreme Court as a 10-year-old case against him involving an alleged land scam has been put on hold.

Mr Yediyurappa is accused of a role in the alleged illegal allotment of 24 acres of government land to private individuals at a huge loss to the taxpayer.

The Karnataka High Court had asked a special court to take note of the allegations and proceed on the basis of a charge sheet filed by the Lokayukta in 2012.

The Supreme Court today put the High Court order on hold.