Latest News LIVE Updates: Over 1.48 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered So Far, Says Centre

New Delhi:
India's coronavirus tally stands at 1,11,24,527.
Over 1.48 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.
It also informed that 2,08,791 people above 60 or those aged 45-60 with comorbidities have been given first dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Monday 9 am till Tuesday 1 pm.
Giving out details of the second phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups that started yesterday, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "More than 1.48 crores doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered till 1 pm today. Out of this, 2.08 lakh doses have been given to people who are 45 years to 59 years of age with comorbidities and people with above 60 years of age."
Moreover, the Centre has deputed teams to Tamil Nadu and Punjab following surge in COVID-19 cases across various states in the country.
India on Tuesday reported 12,286 fresh coronavirus cases and the tally has climbed to 1,11,24,527, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,07,98,921, the Union health ministry said.
The death count due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,57,248 in the country with 91 more fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, the ministry's data showed.
US Will Have Enough Vaccine Supply For All Adults By End May: Biden
President Joe Biden said Tuesday the United States would have sufficient vaccine supply by the end of May to inoculate the entire US adult population.
"We're now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May," said Biden -- who had previously forecast it would take until the end of July to amass that many doses.
"That's progress. Important progress. But it is not enough to have the vaccine supply," Biden said, stressing the work still ahead to administer the vaccines once acquired.
"We need vaccinators, people who put the shots in people's arms, millions of Americans' arms."
Texas Governor Lifts Mask Mandate, Opening State "100 Percent"
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday lifted a state mask mandate and said he was authorizing businesses restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic to open "100 percent."
"For nearly half a year, most businesses have been open either 75 percent or 50 percent and during that time, too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities," Abbott said.
"Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills," the Republican governor said in a speech to the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.
"This must end. It is now time to open Texas 100 percent," he said to cheers and applause from his audience.