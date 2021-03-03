Latest News LIVE Updates: Over 1.48 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered So Far, Says Centre

Latest News LIVE Updates: India's coronavirus tally stands at 1,11,24,527. (File)

Over 1.48 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

It also informed that 2,08,791 people above 60 or those aged 45-60 with comorbidities have been given first dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Monday 9 am till Tuesday 1 pm.

Giving out details of the second phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups that started yesterday, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "More than 1.48 crores doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered till 1 pm today. Out of this, 2.08 lakh doses have been given to people who are 45 years to 59 years of age with comorbidities and people with above 60 years of age."

Moreover, the Centre has deputed teams to Tamil Nadu and Punjab following surge in COVID-19 cases across various states in the country.

India on Tuesday reported 12,286 fresh coronavirus cases and the tally has climbed to 1,11,24,527, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,07,98,921, the Union health ministry said.

The death count due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,57,248 in the country with 91 more fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, the ministry's data showed.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates:

Mar 03, 2021 06:00 (IST) US Will Have Enough Vaccine Supply For All Adults By End May: Biden

President Joe Biden said Tuesday the United States would have sufficient vaccine supply by the end of May to inoculate the entire US adult population.

"We're now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May," said Biden -- who had previously forecast it would take until the end of July to amass that many doses.

"That's progress. Important progress. But it is not enough to have the vaccine supply," Biden said, stressing the work still ahead to administer the vaccines once acquired.

"We need vaccinators, people who put the shots in people's arms, millions of Americans' arms."