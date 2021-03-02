Latest News LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Judges To Be Vaccinated From Today

Latest News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally stands at 1,11,12,241. (File)

Judges of the Supreme Court will get COVID-19 vaccine shots from today. Those eligible for the vaccine in the drive starting today also includes the families of the judges and retired judges. The Supreme Court registry has arranged a vaccination facility at the court complex.

The judges and their families have an option of getting the jabs at the Supreme Court complex or any hospital listed by the government.

The cost of vaccination will be as per the centre's guidelines, the Supreme Court registry said. Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per shot.

The Health Ministry said the judges will not have an option to choose which vaccine they want to take - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, or Covishield, developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and made by the Serum Institute of India.

Monday marked the second push of India's massive vaccination drive. Those above 60 and those who are 45 and above with critical illnesses are getting inoculated now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tweeted to say that he took first dose of coronavirus vaccine at Delhi's premier All India Institutes of Medical Sciences.

With 15,510 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,11,12,241, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,07,86,457, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

The death count due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,57,157 in the country with 106 more fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, the ministry's data showed.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates:

Mar 02, 2021 06:01 (IST) Trumps Vaccinated Against Covid Before Leaving White House: Advisor

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, were vaccinated against the coronavirus in January before leaving the White House, an advisor to the former president said on Monday.

"President Trump and the first lady were vaccinated at the White House in January," the advisor said without providing any further details.

Joe Biden, who took over as president on January 20, was vaccinated publicly against the coronavirus on December 21 but the Trumps' vaccinations had not been revealed previously.

Trump, in a speech on Sunday, his first since leaving the White House, said everyone should get vaccinated against Covid-19, which has left more than 500,000 people dead in the United States.