Latest News Live Updates: India's Active COVID-19 Cases Cross 1.5-Lakh Mark Again

Active COVID-19 cases in India rose for the fifth consecutive day and went past the 1.5 lakh mark again after a gap of 17 days, according to Union Health Ministry data on Monday, as the total infections crossed 1.10 crore.
With 14,199 new infections being reported in a day, the overall coronavirus tally stood at 1,10,05,850, while the death count rose to 1,56,385 with 83 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
According to the Union Health Ministry, the surge in active cases is due to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh reporting a spike in the daily infections.
Meanwhile, more than 500,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the United States since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University on Monday, by far the highest reported figures of any country.
The catastrophic US figure comes as some signs of hope are emerging in the world's hardest-hit country, with millions of people now vaccinated and winter's massive spike in infections dropping.
Here are the Latest News Live Updates:
More than 500,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the United States since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University on Monday, by far the highest reported toll of any country.
The catastrophic US figure comes as some signs of hope are emerging in the world's hardest-hit country, with millions of people now vaccinated and winter's massive spike in infections dropping.
Still, the grim threshold was reached only about a month after the US recorded 400,000 fatalities from the disease in mid-January, with cases now on the decline but deaths continuing to mount.
This is the fifth consecutive day in which active cases (calculated as the difference between new cases and recoveries) have increased; 13,506 new cases have been added in this period.