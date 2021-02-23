Latest News Live Updates: India's Active COVID-19 Cases Cross 1.5-Lakh Mark Again

Latest News Updates: Total infections in the country crossed 1.10 crore on Monday.

Active COVID-19 cases in India rose for the fifth consecutive day and went past the 1.5 lakh mark again after a gap of 17 days, according to Union Health Ministry data on Monday, as the total infections crossed 1.10 crore.

With 14,199 new infections being reported in a day, the overall coronavirus tally stood at 1,10,05,850, while the death count rose to 1,56,385 with 83 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the surge in active cases is due to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh reporting a spike in the daily infections.

Meanwhile, more than 500,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the United States since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University on Monday, by far the highest reported figures of any country.

The catastrophic US figure comes as some signs of hope are emerging in the world's hardest-hit country, with millions of people now vaccinated and winter's massive spike in infections dropping.

Feb 23, 2021 07:13 (IST) 1st Pfizer-BionTech COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Cuts Transmission, Hospitalisation: UK Studies



Data from two separate studies published in the UK on Monday, one in England and another in Scotland, have shown vaccines against Covid-19 are effective in cutting disease transmission and hospitalisations from the first dose. Analysis from Public Health England has shown the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech reduces the risk of catching infection by more than 70 percent after a first dose. That risk is reduced by 85 percent after a second dose.



Feb 23, 2021 06:41 (IST) US passes 500,000 Covid deaths



Still, the grim threshold was reached only about a month after the US recorded 400,000 fatalities from the disease in mid-January, with cases now on the decline but deaths continuing to mount.