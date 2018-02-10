To Re-affirm India's Support, PM Narendra Modi In Palestine Today: 10 Facts
India is the first non-Arab nation to recognise Palestine and maintains diplomatic relationships with them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a packed travel plan this weekend with visits to the UAE and Oman, before he returns home on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-nation tour in Palestine, UAE and Oman.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-nation tour, will reach Palestine this afternoon, making him the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the west Asian country. PM Modi is scheduled to hold discussions with the country's president and reaffirm India's support for the Palestinian people and the development of Palestine. The Prime Minister has a packed travel plan this weekend with visits to the UAE and Oman, before he returns home on Monday.
PM Modi is scheduled to hold discussions with President Mahmoud Abbas over a working lunch. The two leaders will exchange agreements.
PM Modi is likely to announce the set-up of a super-speciality hospital in Palestine's capital Ramallah today. "The focus of PM's visit would be to provide infrastructure and facilities that are not available to the people of Palestine," a foreign ministry official told NDTV.
"We have de-hyphenated our relations with Palestine and Israel and now we see them both as mutually independent and exclusive and as part of this policy the prime minister is undertaking this visit," B Bala Bhaskar, joint secretary in the foreign ministry, said.
On Friday, PM Modi reached Jordan's capital Amman where he met King Abdullah II. He will take a chopper ride to Palestine Ramallah.
"Had a wonderful meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan. Our discussions today will give great strength to India-Jordan bilateral relations," PM Modi tweeted on Friday.
In the UAE, PM Modi will meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. He is also expected to speak at the World Government Summit in Dubai, where India is the guest country.
PM Modi will visit Oman for the first time as prime minister and will hold talks with the Sultan of Oman and other key leaders. He would also interact with leading businesspersons of Oman on developing stronger economic and business links with India.
More than nine million Indians work and live in the Gulf region, of which about one third live in the UAE alone. In Oman, they constitute the largest expatriate community, he noted.