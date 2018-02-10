To Re-affirm India's Support, PM Narendra Modi In Palestine Today: 10 Facts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-nation tour in Palestine, UAE and Oman.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-nation tour, will reach Palestine this afternoon, making him the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the west Asian country. PM Modi is scheduled to hold discussions with the country's president and reaffirm India's support for the Palestinian people and the development of Palestine. The Prime Minister has a packed travel plan this weekend with visits to the UAE and Oman, before he returns home on Monday.