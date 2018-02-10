PM Modi On A 'Historic' Visit Palestine Today: Live Updates

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who met PM Modi in Delhi last year, has welcomed the Indian leader in what he has described as "a significant" visit by a "grand guest". He told news agency PTI that he would discuss the possible role India can play in enhancing peace in the region. "We believe in the importance of a possible Indian role... to reach a final agreement based on international consensus and resolutions, in which India and other countries can be part of," President Abbas said.