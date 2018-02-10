PM Modi On A 'Historic' Visit Palestine Today: Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his four-day visit to Palestine, the UAE, and Oman on Friday. He is likely to announce the set-up of a super-specialty hospital in Palestine's capital Ramallah today.
On Friday, PM Modi met Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman and said he had a "wonderful" meeting him.
"Had a wonderful meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan. Our discussions today will give great strength to India-Jordan bilateral relations," PM Modi tweeted after meeting the King.
Palestinian President Welcomes PM Modi
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who met PM Modi in Delhi last year, has welcomed the Indian leader in what he has described as "a significant" visit by a "grand guest". He told news agency PTI that he would discuss the possible role India can play in enhancing peace in the region. "We believe in the importance of a possible Indian role... to reach a final agreement based on international consensus and resolutions, in which India and other countries can be part of," President Abbas said.
