To Mourn Lata Mangeshkar, Holiday In Maharashtra Tomorrow

A two-day national mourning has been announced after the death of Lata Mangeshkar. (File)

To mourn the death of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday on Monday.

"The state government has declared a public holiday in the state on Monday, February 7, 2022, to mourn the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar," tweeted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Office on Sunday.

The Centre has already announced a two-day national mourning after the death of the music doyen. During this period, the tricolour will fly at half-mast as a mark of respect for the Bharat Ratna-awardee who has mesmerised Indian audience for decades with her soulful voice.

Besides, the Karnataka government has also announced a two-day mourning, according to news agency PTI. It quoted a government order as saying that during the statewide mourning on February 6 and 7, there'll be no official and public entertainment programme in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in mourning the death of Lata Mangeshkar. He also announced he will pay tribute to the legendary singer in Mumbai today.

"I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," PM Modi tweeted.

Called the Nightingale of India, the 92-year-old legendary singer died at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning. She was hospitalised last month after testing positive for COVID-19 and was also under treatment for pneumonia. Her funeral will be held this evening with full state honours.

Lata Mangeshkar, born on September 28, 1929 in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, has received some of the country's top civilian awards - Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.