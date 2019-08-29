To Mark PM Modi's Birthday, BJP To Organise 'Seva Saptah' Next Month

For PM Modi birthday, cleanliness and social service programmes will be organised.

Bharatiya Janata Party will be organising a week-long “Seva Saptah'' or Service Week next month to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17. During the week, various cleanliness and social service programmes will be organised by the party workers.

The service week will begin on September 14 and continue till September 20 across the country.

To make the initiative a grand success, the BJP has formed a central committee with party leader Avinash Rai Khanna as its convenor. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and national secretaries Sudha Yadav and Sunil Deodhar are also part of the committee.



As part of the campaign, the BJP workers will also organise blood donation camps, health camps and eye check-up. They will also visit hospitals and orphanages to provide help and relief to patients.



BJP leaders will also facilitate education assistance for hundreds of differently-abled people during the campaign.



During the service week, books inspired by the life and achievements of Prime Minister Modi will be sent to state units. Senior leaders of the party will distribute them during different events. Exhibitions highlighting life and achievements of the prime minister will be organised across the country.



Keeping in mind Prime Minister's call for launching a mass movement against single-use plastic, all party leaders including MPs, MLAs will run a campaign against the use of single-use plastic in different universities.

