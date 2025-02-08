"To Infinity And Beyond": Jeet Adani's Post A Day After Wedding To Diva Shah

Billionaire Gautam Adani's son Jeet married Diva Jaimin Shah in an intimate ceremony, with a small group of friends and family in attendance, yesterday.

"Mr. and Mrs. Adani - To infinity and beyond!" posted Jeet Adani on social media today.

The Adani wedding festivities started at 2 pm yesterday and the rituals were performed according to Jain tradition at Shantigram in Ahmedabad. A very small number of family and friends were invited to the wedding. No celebrity was invited.

"With the blessings of Almighty God, Jeet and Diva tied the sacred knot of marriage today," Gautam Adani said in a post on X. "It was a small and extremely private function, so we could not invite all the well-wishers even if we wanted to, for which I apologize."

The industrialist announced a donation of Rs 10,000 crore to various social causes including building infrastructure in healthcare, education and skill development.

Mr Adani has two sons - Karan and Jeet. Karan is wed to Paridhi, lawyer and partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Diva, her second daughter-in-law is the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, who also co-owns C Dinesh and Co Pvt Ltd. His diamond manufacturing firm has business in Mumbai and Surat.

Jeet Adani is a director at Adani Airports, the firm that operates the group's airport business. An engineering graduate from the University of Pennsylvania, he began his career at the Adani Group in 2019 at the CFO office of the conglomerate.

The couple got engaged in March 2023 in a private ceremony in Ahmedabad.



(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)