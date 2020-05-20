To Fly Amid Coronavirus, Airports Plan Ticket Bar Code, No Baggage Tags

Social distancing has to be maintained in airports -- from outside the gates to the cafeterias.

The airports, in collaboration with the government, have drawn up detailed plans to ensure security from coronavirus as the resumption of passenger services was announced today. Flights in domestic sectors will begin operating from May 25, the government said today -- just a day after announcing the resumption of 200 non-air conditioned trains.

The announcement was made as Maharashtra -- the state that accounts for one-third of the country's 1 lakh coronavirus cases -- came on board days after expressing uncertainty about checking passengers at airports.

The protocol at airports -- among the most crowded places -- will be based on minimum contact and social distancing, official said.

This will start with contact-less check ins. "Passengers will be given a ticket bar code that will give them access to the airport. No baggage tag on inflight or check-in luggage will be used," an officer dealing with security set-up at airports said.

Aircraft will remain the only places where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Negating talks about leaving the middle seats empty, officials said this reduction in 3 per cent seating capacity would push up ticket prices too much.

According to officials, talks are on for computer-generated baggage tag, failing which passengers could be required to put identification marks on the bag.

Social distancing has to be maintained at all places in the airport -- from outside the gates to cafeteria.

To this end, markings have already been made in the airports, most of which have been functioning through the coronavirus crisis with flights going back and forth transporting stranded Indians and foreigners.