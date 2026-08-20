In A Tit-For-Tat Move, New Delhi Removes Encroachments Outside Pak High Commission

A section of structures outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi was demolished after authorities found them to be beyond the mission's approved boundary, officials said on Thursday.

The action was carried out by the agencies concerned using a JCB machine, which removed the structures and barricades erected along the lane outside the compound, including queue-management installations near the visa section.

Authorities have dismantled the external security perimeter outside the Pakistan High Commission, removing traffic bollards and barricades that previously ring-fenced the diplomatic compound.

The action comes exactly three days after Pakistani authorities reportedly removed protective security barricades stationed outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Visuals from the Pakistan High Commission showed that the demolition left a trail of rubble outside the mission, with broken metal railings and gates, twisted metal frames and chunks of concrete strewn across the paved area.

Additionally, visuals from the site showed sections of the outer structures completely pulled down, including corrugated roofing and white metal fencing. The facade around the service windows appeared damaged, with portions of plaster and masonry broken away.

Broken fencing and construction material were also seen lying around the counters.

The main entrance of the Pakistan High Commission, with its white walls, domed features and large metal gates bearing the Pakistani emblem, remained intact. Barbed-wire fencing was visible along portions of the compound's perimeter.

On Wednesday, Pakistan raised an issue with the US over the Indian ambassador's remarks on Kashmir. During a visit to Srinagar, Sergio Gor, the US ambassador to India, had called Jammu and Kashmir "an important part of India" and also praised the security situation in the Valley.

The comments rattled Pakistan, which summoned US Charge d' Affaires Natalie Baker in Islamabad to lodge a protest. There is no official word yet on whether the action at the Pakistan High Commission was linked to Islamabad's reaction to Gor's comments.

(With Agency Inputs)