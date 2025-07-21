Tirupati-Hyderabad IndiGo Flight Circles In Air For 40 Minutes After Glitch

A Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight on Sunday allegedly suffered a technical glitch and circled in the air for about 40 minutes before returning to Tirupati safely.

The aircraft, an Airbus A321neo, departed from Tirupati Airport around 7:42 pm and returned to its origin around 8:34 pm, according to the air traffic tracking website Flightradar24.

A flight path on Flightradar24 showed that the plane, 6E 6591, reached the Venkatagiri town in Tirupati before taking a U-turn. It then circled in the air for about 40 minutes and returned to Tirupati Airport.

According to the IndiGo website, the flight departs from Tirupati at 7:20 pm and arrives in Hyderabad at 8:30 pm.

The flight, which was reportedly the last scheduled plane to Hyderabad for the day, was subsequently cancelled.

A video on social media showed passengers arguing with the airline's staff about rescheduling.

The airline has so far not released an official statement on the incident.