Timings Of 300 Northern Railway Trains To Change Starting August 15

All India | | Updated: August 13, 2018 22:25 IST
Timings Of 300 Northern Railway Trains To Change Starting August 15

A statement requested passengers to check train timings before their journey (File)

New Delhi: 

Timings of over 300 trains will change in the new Northern Railway schedule which will come into effect from August 15, a statement from the zone read.

The departures of 57 trains have been preponed while 58 trains have been postponed in the new timetable. The arrivals of 102 trains have been preponed while 84 trains have been postponed.

"It is notified for the information of general public that Northern Railways' new time table will be effective from August 15," the statement read.

Passengers are requested to please check their train timings from railway enquiry before commencing their journey, the statement said.

Railway Time TableNorthern Railway

