Time To Unlock Delhi? Decision Over Weekend, Says Arvind Kejriwal

"Over the weekend, I will talk to LG Sir,"said Arvind Kejriwal..

Delhi Chief Mnister Arvind Kejriwal will take a call on lifting the lockdown in Delhi over the weekend, after a discussion with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The lockdown was declared last month as the Covid cases started an upward trend and reached numbers that left the healthcare system in a shambles -- short of oxygen, beds, drugs and in some cases, healthcare workers.

"Over the weekend, I will talk to LG Sir. Whatever discussion will happen with LG Sir and whatever decision will be made, we will tell you," the Chief Minister told reporters this evening.

Delhi has been under one of the toughest lockdowns that allowed only essential services. Even the metro service was shut down as a precaution.

The question of relaxing the restrictions is now being considered with the positivity rate dropping to 5 per cent -- down from 28 per cent during the peak in April.