"Time To Provide Relief": Omar Abdullah Welcomes India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomed the "full and immediate" ceasefire between India and Pakistan, which has come after two days of cross-border attacks and resultant damage to life and infrastructure.

Mr Abdullah said that if the talks had taken place earlier, many lives might have been saved. He said that it is now time for the government to assess the damage and provide relief to those affected. "It will now be ensured that those who have been injured are treated under government schemes. We also hope that the airport opens soon, so that Hajj travellers can begin their pilgrimage," he told reporters on Saturday.

The cross-border military actions since May 8 have caused damage across Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Tangdhar and other border areas, Mr Abdullah said.

The ceasefire, reached upon by India and Pakistan after a "long night of talks" mediated by the US, comes amid escalating conflict between the neighbouring countries. The move will bring relief to several border districts in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said the primary responsibility to bridge the trust deficit lies with Islamabad, which must address New Delhi's concerns regarding cross-border terrorism. "Our people along the LoC and IB have borne the brunt of the deteriorating situation between the two neighbouring countries. This measure will greatly alleviate the suffering of our people who have been caught in the crossfire," he added.

People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said both countries should find ways to establish permanent peace.

Mufti said that India should play the role of a "big brother" in the region. "Our country is huge, it should play the role of a big brother not just with Pakistan, but with the whole region so that there is permanent peace and people prosper," she added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasising the need for continued vigilance in countering terrorism. "If both India and Pakistan have agreed (to the ceasefire), that is good. However, we must remain cautious. Even if there is a ceasefire, we must stay focused on countering terrorism," he said.

Hoping that peace endures, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reiterated his state's solidarity with the armed forces. "Our heartfelt salute to the courage of those who guard our borders," he said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately convene an all-party meeting and hold a special session of Parliament after the ceasefire. He said the government must take political parties into confidence and collectively address the pressing national security challenges.

Mr Ramesh's party colleague Shashi Tharoor said the lesson India wanted to teach terrorists have been taught. "Peace is essential. India never wanted a long-term war. India wanted to teach terrorists a lesson, I believe that lesson has been taught," he said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the directors general of military operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday. The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire after talks.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 8 in reply to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians had died. India had struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This was followed by cross-border firing in which