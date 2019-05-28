Time To Fix Accountability; Sack Not Resign: Congress' Pramod Tiwari

This is not the time for party chief Rahul Gandhi to resign, said Congress leader Pramod Tiwari.

Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday said that this was not the time for party chief Rahul Gandhi to resign but seek accountability from those who were given responsibility.

Talking to media soon after meeting Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the residence her brother and party president, Mr Tiwari said, "All those who are responsible should give their resignation and Rahul Gandhi should remain as the party president."

"Congress has faced such debacle many a times and this party has the strength to come back and the party should be led by Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family."

Asked whether he met Rahul Gandhi, Mr Tiwari said he met Priyanka and told her that Rahul Gandhi should not resign.

Since morning Congress leaders have been visiting the Congress President's residence as he has been insisting on resigning from the helm following the party's humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Rahul Gandhi also met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for around 30 minutes.