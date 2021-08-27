'Time For Assam Congress To Be Independent Of Mahajot': Gaurav Gogoi

Gaurav Gogoi said he had conveyed his views to the Assam Congress chief, too.

The Congress must no longer be a part of the Mahajot, the 'Grand Alliance' it formed with several other parties earlier this year, Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi said today. Instead, he said, it must remain independent and focus on growing stronger at the grassroots.

"I believe it is time for the Indian National Congress in Assam to be independent of the Mahajot. The Congress is the only party that can take on the BJP. For that we need to strengthen our party organisation across Assam, including those constituencies where there are MLAs of the Mahajot," the Parliamentarian from Kaliabor said.

"Prior to the formation of the Mahajot, the party has fulfilled its duty as an Opposition party on its own. Going forward, the party may still consult with other Opposition parties if and when the BJP government brings anti-people policies. People have huge expectations from the Congress and if we will fulfil them, we will form the next government in 2026."

Mr Gogoi told media persons in Guwahati that earlier he had made his "personal view" known to Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Kumar Borah.

Earlier this year, the Congress had forged the Mahajot, allying with at least ten political parties, including its arch enemy, the All-India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and its estranged ally Bodoland People's Front, ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.

However, the alliance with AIUDF didn't go down well either with the masses or party workers, who were miffed at giving away crucial seats.

"These sentiments are not mine alone but those of thousands of party workers across the state," Mr Gogoi said today.

He pointed out that in many regions of the state during the state polls, there were Mahajot candidates and not those of the Congress.

"When the Congress was in the Mahajot and had to leave several seats for our allies, many grassroots workers were disheartened. So, it is time that the party listens to the aspirations and sentiments of the party workers and free itself from the grand alliance," he said.

Bypolls to at least five constituencies are scheduled in the next 5-6 months.