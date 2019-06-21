Tihar Jail's New Semi-Open Prison For Women Has Beauty Parlor, Fashion Lab

The semi-open jail, exclusively meant for female prisoners, is situated at the residential complex in Tihar.

All India | | Updated: June 21, 2019 03:04 IST
The new semi-open jail for women inmates was inaugurated on Thursday at the Tihar Jail Complex. (File)


New Delhi: 

The Tihar Jail has inaugurated a semi-open prison complex for its women inmates along with a beauty parlour and fashion lab on Thursday, officials said.

Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Pratibha M Singh inaugurated the new projects, a statement from the jail authority said.

The semi-open jail, exclusively meant for female prisoners, is situated at the residential complex in Tihar while the modern beauty parlour and the fashion lab are situated in jail number 6, the statement stated.

During their visit, the judges held interaction sessions with male and female inmates in central jail number 2, 4 and 6 wherein various prisoners submitted their issues related to legal and long pending trials, the statement added. 

