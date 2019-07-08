Tigress, 2 Cubs Found Dead In Maharashtra Forest

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of death of the tigress and her cubs

A tigress and its two cubs were found dead in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Monday morning, an official said.

The carcasses were found near a drain in Metepur village under the Chimur forest range, Chief Conservator of Forest S V Ramarao said.

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of death, he said.

The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, which is home to a number of striped animals, is located in Chandrapur district, which is around 680 km from Mumbai.

