Tiger, Tiger Burning Bright: Remarkable Success Of Conservation In India

At the turn of the millennium, experts were announcing the doomsday for wild tigers in India saying India's national animal would go extinct soon. Now, a study published today in the highly regarded American journal 'Science' showcases the remarkable recovery of India's tiger population.

Despite harbouring the highest human population residing in economically diverse regions, India has achieved significant success in conserving wildlife, even as global wildlife populations have declined by 73 per cent.

The study, led by wildlife biologist Dr Yadvendradev Vikramsinh Jhala, formerly with the Wildlife Institute of India and now a visiting scientist at the National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru, a Department of Atomic Energy institution and his colleagues - Ninad Avinash Mungi, Rajesh Gopal and Qamar Qureshi - all well-known tiger experts.

Defending the presence of tigers, the study highlights that "tiger absence and extinction were characterised by armed conflict, poverty, and extensive land-use changes."

In the research paper, they explore the socio-ecological factors that have enabled tiger recovery and persistence despite high human densities and economic challenges amid rapid urbanisation. They have found that the tiger population in India has increased by 30 per cent over the past two decades. This demonstrates the remarkable success achieved through a meticulous balance of scientific strategies and a strategic blend of land-sharing and land-sparing.

Since 2006, the Wildlife Institute of India, the National Tiger Conservation Authority, state forest departments, and conservation NGOs have together monitored around 3.2 lakh sqkm of area every four years to document changes in tiger population, their prey, habitat quality, and anthropogenic pressures.

This monitoring has generated one of the world's largest systematic data on wildlife that informs adaptive conservation strategies, optimising habitat management and conflict mitigation efforts.

Here are the key findings from the study:

1. 30 per cent increase in tiger-occupied habitat (2006-2018): tiger range now spans approximately 1,38,200 square kilometres (sqkm)

2. Protected areas and corridors: while human-free reserves remain critical, tigers have successfully recolonised multi-use landscapes where there is abundant prey and functional corridors.

3. Role of socio-economic factors: stable governance, economic growth, and community engagement have driven tiger expansion, whereas poverty and armed conflict have impeded recovery.

4. Community-led conservation: communities living near tiger reserves benefit from revenue generated through ecotourism, and compensation for wildlife-induced losses. Such systems by the government have fostered a sense of ownership among local populations, enhancing tolerance and minimising poaching leading to support for tiger conservation.

Land Sparing And Land Sharing

India's large carnivore conservation model integrates land sparing and land sharing.

"Protected areas, devoid of humans, through land sparing has allowed sustenance of 85 per cent of breeding populations. These source populations facilitated through corridors and sustainable land-use practices have enabled tigers to disperse and expand into multi-use forests. Tigers now coexist with over 66 million people, proving coexistence possible," says Dr Jhala.

India's tiger recovery has strengthened due to a strong legislative framework, including the Wildlife Protection Act, Forest Conservation Act, and the National Tiger Conservation Authority. These policies have safeguarded habitats, enforced anti-poaching laws, and ensured science-based conservation planning.

Beyond ecological factors, economic prosperity and cultural values have influenced tiger persistence, recovery and colonisation. Regions with lower dependence on forest resources and better socio-economic conditions have seen higher tiger re-colonisation rates.

Conversely, areas with high poverty, and armed conflict such as in Maoist-affected parts of Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand have experienced tiger decline.

While India's tiger recovery is an extraordinary achievement, challenges remain. Large tracts of potential tiger habitat-spanning 1.57 lakh sqkm are still devoid of tigers due to socio-political instability and habitat degradation.