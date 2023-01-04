Tiger, Hyena Electrocuted In Madhya Pradesh's Panna Reserve: Officials

Officials suspect that the tiger and the hyena died of electrocution. (Representational)

A two-year-old tiger and a hyena have been found dead in the Panna Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh in the last couple of days with forest department officials suspecting the animals got trapped in 'live' wire fences set up to keep wild boars at bay.

The carcasses of the big cat and the hyena were spotted in the intervening night of January 3-4 in the Kishangarh area of the tiger reserve, a forest department official said on Wednesday.

Officials suspect that the tiger and the hyena died of electrocution after getting caught in a trap lined with wires carrying an electric current to kill wild boars.

A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act and a search is on to trace those who had laid the trap, the official said.

After mandatory post-mortems, the official said, the carcasses were cremated in the presence of National Tiger Conservation Authority representatives.

