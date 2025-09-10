"Ticked It Off My Bucket List": Artist Abhay Sehgal Shares Emotional Video Of Returning To School As Chief Guest

Visiting your school after years feels surreal and even more so when you are invited as a chief guest. That's exactly what happened to Delhi-based contemporary artist Abhay Sehgal, who returned to St George's College, Mussoorie, a decade after graduating, at the Milestone 2025 opening ceremony.

Sitting on the school's lawn in front of the clock tower, Mr Sehgal said, "10 saal baad main apne school waapas aaya hu, not as a student but as a chief guest." (After 10 years, I returned to my school, not as a student, but as the chief guest).

"Ticked something off my bucket list today. Being invited as a chief guest in your own school is a dream come true for any kid. Couldn't fathom what was happening, but all I felt was so much love from the school and the juniors," he captioned the post.

"Those who know me personally know how much St. George's means to me. A full circle moment. I was very close to crying. Even if it's a world stage, the school podium hits different," he added.

A video shared from the event shows Mr Sehgal warmly interacting with his former teachers. One teacher, who fondly remembered him, teased, "So fine?" to which Mr Sehgal replied with a smile, "Here for the opening ceremony." She then replied, "I know that we have made the news."

"I don't know if I have done enough or I have. I'm kind enough to like that I deserve this," he said in the clip.

Another professor jokingly recalled, "Once or twice I did halka-phulka prasad (light scolding), otherwise he was a good student." He also reminisced about how students of his batch would call him Babaji, something missing nowadays.

Seeing his name on a chair reserved for the chief guest, Mr Sehgal said: "This just happened, and I feel nothing but grateful for everything that has happened."

The event turned nostalgic when one of his batchmates appeared on camera and recalled that they were in rival sections. "Abhay was in A Section. He always came second, and we used to beat him in almost everything," he laughed, before they clicked selfies together.

Welcomed on stage with a ceremonial plant, Mr Sehgal was introduced as "our proud privilege, Manarite Abhay Sehgal, gracing us today as the chief guest for the opening ceremony of Milestone 2025."

On the dice, he addressed the students, urging them to give their all. "Give your 100 per cent in whatever you choose to do, but most importantly, make mistakes so that you get better," he added.

Sitting by the iconic Mussoorie clock tower, he said, "Sometimes I feel very lucky that things just come my way. Right now, recording myself in front of the clock tower feels beautiful enough. It makes me feel I've come a long way."