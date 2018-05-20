Thunderstorm Along With Squall Likely In Noida, Ghaziabad, Western Uttar Pradesh On Saturday Night A Met department said that thunderstorm with squall, winds are very likely to hit parts of Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Mathura, Firozabad, Mainpuri, etc

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT On May 13, at least 51 people died, 83 others injured in a severe storm that hit parts of Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow: Thunderstorm accompanied with a squall and gusty winds are "very likely" to hit some parts of western Uttar Pradesh overnight.



A Met department said that thunderstorm accompanied by a squall and winds gusting up to 70 kmph are very likely to hit parts of Agra, Mathura, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Aligarh, Noida, Bulandshahr, Etah, Badaun, Ghaziabad districts and adjoining areas till Sunday morning.



On May 13, at least 51 people were killed and 83 others injured in a severe storm that hit parts of Uttar Pradesh.



On May 9, several parts of the state were hit by a severe storm that left 18 people dead and 27 others injured. Five people died in Etawah district, three each in Mathura, Aligarh and Agra, two in Firozabad and one each in Hathras and Kanpur Dehat.



Thunderstorms and lightning on the intervening night of May 2 and May 3 killed 134 people and injured over 400 in UP, Rajasthan, Telangana, Utttarakhand and Punjab. UP was the worst affected, accounting for 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district in the western part of the state.



