Three Women Drown In Dam Backwaters in Madhya Pradesh, 2 Missing

Three women drowned in the backwaters of Gandhi Sagar Dam on Chambal river in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh this evening as they tried to cross to the bank by a submerged road. Two people – a man and a minor girl -- were rescued. According to information received from the locals, two women are still missing. Police divers are on the spot and the rescue work is still on. Three dead bodies have been recovered, the police said.

The women were returning to village Tola Khedi after working in the fields on an island in the river. They were trying to cross the waist-high water stretch holding hands. But they fell in "after one of them lost footing," Gautam Singh, the District Magistrate of Mandsaur, was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

"After receiving the information, we immediately called a team of divers and the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and the rescue work started," Mr Singh added.

One of the rescued persons, a 15-year-old girl, has been taken to the primary health center in Shamgarh after first aid.