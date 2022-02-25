3 Vistara Flights Diverted To Jaipur, Amritsar Due To Bad Weather In Delhi

Three Vistara flights scheduled to arrive in Delhi were diverted on Friday. (File)

Three Vistara flights scheduled to arrive in Delhi were diverted due to bad weather on Friday.

Flight UK890 from Hyderabad to Delhi and flight UK820 from Bangalore to Delhi have been diverted to Amritsar. They will arrive at 9.10 pm and 10 pm respectively.

Flight UK834 from Chennai to Delhi has been diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather in Delhi and will land in the city at 9.20 pm.

"#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK890 (HYD-DEL) has been diverted to Amritsar (ATQ) due to bad weather at Delhi and is expected to arrive in Amritsar at 2110 hrs. Please stay tuned for further updates," Vistara tweeted.

"#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK834 (MAA-DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to bad weather at Delhi and is expected to arrive in Jaipur at 2120 hrs. Please stay tuned for further updates," it said.

Another tweet read: "#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK820 (BLR-DEL) has been diverted to Amritsar (ATQ) due to bad weather at Delhi and is expected to arrive in Amritsar at 2200 hrs. Please stay tuned for further updates."

Several parts of the national capital received rainfall on Friday evening and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall in the city along with thunderstorms and lightning in the next two hours.

The weather forecasting agency has also predicted hail precipitation in Delhi and its adjacent areas.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of North, Northwest, West, New and Central Delhi and NCR, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan during next 2 hours and Hail precipitation is likely to occur over and adjoining areas of Hodal (Haryana) during next one hour," IMD said in a tweet at 9:10 pm.