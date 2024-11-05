Three-Time Winner Amin Patel, Shaina NC Fight For Mumbadevi

Mumba Devi is the presiding deity of Mumbai, the country's financial capital, and the constituency named after her is set for an epic battle this time. The three-time MLA from the seat is Congress's Amin Patel and his challenger from the ruling alliance is Shaina NC, who switched from the BJP to Shiv Sena after getting a ticket from this constituency ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

The political equation in the constituency had changed in 2009, when Congress's Amin Patel won this seat and put brakes on the BJP's long-term hold. Till now, Amin Patel has maintained his influence on this seat.

Though small, the constituency reflects the cosmopolitan nature of the city.

This area was settled a long time ago and has not been redeveloped. Over the years, little has been done in terms of infrastructure --- dilapidated buildings, narrow lanes, traffic and filth form part of Mumbadevi's daily struggle.

The constituency is Muslim-dominated, with the community comprising 55 per cent of the electorate. NDTV found that while the Eknath Shinde government's Ladli Behen scheme has resonated among the community, it is not a guarantee of votes.

The constituency's three-time Congress MLA Amin Patel is confident of a fourth straight win. But he said it would based on his work on local issues and religion has nothing to do with it.

"I am very confident. We are doing cluster development," he told NDTV.

Shaina NC is reaching out to the voters with her government's schemes. "Voters will shift towards us. They will vote on the work of Mahayuti over the last two-and-a-half years. Women are happy. Ladli Behan Yojana is a hit," she said.

The ruling alliance considers the Ladli Behan Yojana a game changer.

When NDTV reached among the voters -- especially women voters, of Mumbadevi's Kamathipura and Dongri areas, the scheme was praised. But it was difficult to say how much it will translate into votes.

"I did not get the benefit but other women of the house got it. Mahayuti did good work. But Amin Patel is one of us. He comes to meet us. He is a local," said one of the voters. Others feigned indecision, saying it is too early to make a call.

The local BJP leader and former cabinet minister Raj Purohit said Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Arvind Sawant's derogatory comment about Shaina NC will backfire.

"People are angry. You wait and watch, they will teach them (the Congress candidate) a lesson. Shaina has been doing social work here. She is not new. The BJP has a presence here," he said.