3 Terrorists Shot Dead, 2 Trapped In Encounter At Kulgam. Gunfight On

Kulgam encounter: Three terrorists have been shot dead, the police said (File)

Three terrorists have been shot dead by security forces in an encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. A gunfight is on, the police said. Two more terrorists are trapped in the area, the police said. The encounter is going on.

Train services between Baramulla and Qazigund have been stopped, the police said.

The security forces launched a search operation on getting intelligence inputs that more terrorists have been hiding at Chowgam in the south Kashmir district, 72 km from Srinagar.

The terrorists opened fired at the forces, following which a gunfight broke out.

A huge success for Police and security https://t.co/uuE58IFiES was a combo of HM and LeT terrorists.Most of them were involved in a series of terror acts including killing of 2 bank employees and many policemen.Also involved in bank robberies and weapon looting. - J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) September 15, 2018

More details are awaited.