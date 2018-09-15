3 Terrorists Shot Dead, 2 Trapped In Encounter At Kulgam. Gunfight On

Three terrorists have been shot dead by security forces in an encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 15, 2018 08:31 IST
Kulgam encounter: Three terrorists have been shot dead, the police said (File)

Srinagar: 

Three terrorists have been shot dead by security forces in an encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. A gunfight is on, the police said. Two more terrorists are trapped in the area, the police said. The encounter is going on.

Train services between Baramulla and Qazigund have been stopped, the police said.

The security forces launched a search operation on getting intelligence inputs that more terrorists have been hiding at Chowgam in the south Kashmir district, 72 km from Srinagar.

The terrorists opened fired at the forces, following which a gunfight broke out.

More details are awaited.

KulgamJammu and Kashmir
