Three Terrorists Killed In Srinagar After Brief Shootout With Forces: Police

The shootout took place in a busy market in Rambagh, eyewitnesses told NDTV (Representational)

Three terrorists were killed today evening after a brief shootout with the police in Srinagar, the police said. According to them, the three unidentified terrorists were killed at Rambagh - the uptown neighbourhood just a few kilometres from Hyderpora where a controversial encounter took place last week.

“Police #neutralised 03 #terrorists in #Srinagar. Identification & affiliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained. Further details shall follow,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

A brief shootout took place in a busy market below the Rambagh flyover and within minutes three people were killed, eyewitnesses told NDTV.

Soon after the encounter, the locals held protests in the area. A group of women and men were also seen shouting slogans.

One of the three killed is believed to be one of the most wanted terrorists in Srinagar, police sources told NDTV.

This is the second encounter in Srinagar city in the last week. In the Hyderpora encounter, two terrorists and their two supports were killed, the police had said. Eventually, the families of three persons - including two businessmen - contested the police claim and alleged that their civilian relatives were killed in the encounter.