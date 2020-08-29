3 Lashkar Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

This is the second anti-terror operation in the Union Territory in 24 hours.

Three terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said today.

The encounter broke out after security forces launched an operation late last night at Zadoora area in the south Kashmir district. In the ensuing gun battle three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed, police said.

One security forces personal was also injured in the encounter.

This is the second anti-terror operation in the Union Territory in 24 hours. Four terrorists were neutralised and one was captured in Kiloora area of Shopian district in an encounter on Friday. The police said two of the dead terrorists were involved in the kidnapping and killing of a panchayat member affiliated to the BJP.