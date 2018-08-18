Three Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Attempt

The terrorists were killed in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

All India | | Updated: August 18, 2018 23:55 IST
Officials said that further details were awaited (Representational)

Srinagar: 

Three terrorists were killed today as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"Militants were trying to infiltrate from across the LoC in Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district of north Kashmir. Three of them were killed," a police official said, adding a search operation was on in the area.

Further details were awaited, the official said.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) S P Vaid also confirmed the killing of terrorists.

"Three terrorists killed by Army while infiltrating in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara today," Mr Vaid tweeted.

