3 Migrant Women Killed, Over 12 Injured As Truck Overturns In UP

At least 17 people were travelling in the truck, according

Three migrant women workers were killed and at least 12 were injured when their truck overturned after a tyre burst on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway in Uttar Pradesh last night. The group had started walking from Delhi to return to their villages in eastern UP and the truck driver had agreed to give them a ride, said officials.

This is the latest incident of labourers - stranded due to coronavirus lockdow - dying in an accident. At least 50 migrants - left jobless due to the shutdown - have died in the last 10 days while trying to return to their homes.

On Saturday, 26 labourers were killed, more than 30 were injured when two trucks collided in Auraiya district, about 180 km from state capital Lucknow. The road accident, which led to an outpouring of condolences nationwide, prompted the Yogi Adityanath government to seal the state's borders.

The Chief Minister had ordered the district officials to stop migrants and their families from entering the state on foot, cycles or trucks, arrange food and shelter for them and provide buses for their journey.

Next morning, hundreds of migrants were stopped at the border districts in UP by police amid protests.

Lakhs of migrants were stranded in March across the country after a nationwide lockdown was announced to tackle coronavirus. Many of them died while return to home as they tried covering hundreds of kilometres on foot.