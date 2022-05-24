3 Men Barge Into Shop, Open Fire And Demand Rs 50 Crore: Haryana Cops

An FIR has been lodged and we are investigating, police said.

Three men on Tuesday barged into a sanitary hardware shop in Bawal town of Haryana's Rewari district and opened fire in the air, demanding Rs 50 crore from the shop owner, police said.

The trio reached businessman Rahul Batra's shop at Chhoturam Chowk in the town on a Pulsar motorcycle and fled the scene after damaging the glass door with their gunshot, leaving local businessmen shocked at the broad daylight extortion bid, the police said.

They said an FIR has been lodged at Mr Batra's complaint and police have launched a manhunt for the miscreants.

In his complaint to the police, Mr Bartra, a resident of Shanti Lok Society in Rewari, said as the trio entered his shop, he asked them to sit and offered water, thinking that they may be customers.

But one of the youths whipped out a pistol and raised a demand of Rs 50 crore, saying they belong to Kheda Murar village and Sunil gang, Mr Batra said in his complaint.

They also called up somebody on phone and told Mr Batra that Sunil was on line and asked him to speak with him.

“As I refused to take the call, they fired in the air and fled," Mr Batra said.

“I narrowly escaped the gunshot while the glass of the shop was broken,” he added.

“An FIR has been lodged and we are investigating. The accused will be nabbed soon,” Bawal police station's SHO Vidhya Sagar said.

