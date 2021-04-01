Three Maoists Arrested In Chhattisgarh, Explosives Recovered: Police

The accused were arrested by a team of District Reserve Guard and local police (Representational)

Three Maoists involved in planting explosives to target the security forces have been arrested from Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said today.

Elsewhere, two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered in a Maoist-affected area of Rajnandgaon district, they said.

Kunjam Kosa (32), Nuppo Bhima (38) and Madkam Budhra (38) were arrested near Mallebagu village under Chintalnar police station limits by a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police on Wednesday, a police official said.

While Kosa was a militia platoon deputy commander, the other two were lower-rung cadres, he said.

"The three were instrumental in planting explosives and iron spikes to target security forces and damaging roads in Chintalnar and Jagargunda areas in the last four years. An IED planted by them near Penta rivulet had been discovered by the security forces last December," he said.

In Rajnandgaon, a joint team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and district police force found two IEDs -- one weighing 15 kg and another 5 kg -- on different routes under Bakarkatta police station area today morning, a local police official said.

The explosives were destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squad, he said.