Three Labour Law Codes Get Cabinet Approval, Will Go Before Parliament

All three codes will be placed before parliament in the monsoon session. (File)

Three labour codes involving what the government called "important labour reforms" were approved by the Union cabinet at a meeting held last evening. The codes involve social security, occupational safety, health and working conditions and industrial relations, sources said. All three codes will be placed before parliament in the monsoon session that starts from September 14.

In June last year, the government decided to condense the 44 labour laws into four codes to help foreign companies do business in India -- a process that becomes crucial in view of the economic recession.

One of them - the code on wages, which clubs together the laws relating to minimum wages, bonus, equal remuneration and a few others - has already been passed by parliament.



The remaining three codes were sent to a Standing Committee and have now been now approved by the Cabinet.

One of these is about the social security code - involving provident fund, insurance, maternity benefits.

Another is the industrial relations code that will combine laws on industrial disputes, trade unions and others.

The last one is the occupational health and safety code, involving industrial safety and welfare laws.

Some states have already changed their labor laws during the lockdown to allow industry to revive after the seven-week lockdown over coronavirus -- a move that was sharply criticised by the Congress.

The fight against coronavirus cannot be "an excuse for crushing human rights", Mr Gandhi tweeted, joining voice with the labour unions, Left parties and activists who have stringently criticized the move.

Six states made changes in labour laws, which mainly make way for longer hours instead of the regular eight-hour shifts. In most cases, the new requirements are 12 hours.

The list includes BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, which froze key labour laws, allowing industrial houses more flexibility in hiring and firing employees, deciding on wages and benefits. Gujarat, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh were on the list too.



The Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Punjab also made changes in laws. Rajasthan passed the notification in April, extending working hours for three months but said labourers will be paid overtime for the extra hours.



In Punjab, a government statement said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has asked the state's industry minister to take all possible welfare measures for workers.