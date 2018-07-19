Three Indians Arrested For Smuggling Gold In Nepal

All India | | Updated: July 19, 2018 01:44 IST
The Indians were arrested after they crossed the customs, police said. (Representational image)

Kathmandu: 

Three Indians were arrested today from Nepal's Tribhuvan International airport here for smuggling around 500 grams of gold, worth Rs 2.77 million, the police said.

Faijan Khan, Adil and Saiyad Mohammad arrived here this morning from Sharjah in an Air Arabia plane.

They were arrested after they crossed the customs checking counter, they said, adding the three were hiding 552 grams of the yellow metal, in the shape of buttons, in their mouth under the tongue.

During the investigation, they told police that they had smuggled the gold to make profit.

They have been taken into custody and further investigation is on, the police said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

