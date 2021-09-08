3 Bombs Thrown At BJP MP's Home Near Kolkata, Party Blames Trinamool

Gate of BJP MP Arjun Singh's house near Kolkata is seen with bomb marks.

Three bombs were thrown at BJP MP Arjun Singh's home near Kolkata early this morning, scarring the iron gate to the house but causing no injuries to anyone. BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh has said the assailants are most probably from Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress.

The bombs were thrown at the home of the BJP MP at Jagatdal, around 100 km from Kolkata, allegedly by three men on a bike. The incident took place around 6.30 am.

A video showed marks left by the explosives on the MP's gates.

No one was injured and police are on the spot.

Arjun Singh, who was in Delhi, has not reacted to the incident yet. He is expected to be back in Kolkata later today.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar posted about what he called unabated "wanton violence" in Bengal and said he had flagged his concern to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Wanton violence in West Bengal shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions as this morning outside residence of Member Parliament Arjun Singh is worrisome on law and order. Expect prompt action (by Bengal Police). As regards his security the issue has been earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial," tweeted Mr Dhankhar.

Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating.



Bomb explosions as this morning outside residence of Member Parliament @ArjunsinghWB is worrisome on law and order.



Expect prompt action @WBPolice. As regards his security the issue has been earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) September 8, 2021

The Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, said the bomb attack was a result of the Bengal BJP's internal feud.