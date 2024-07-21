Three BJP Allies Question UP Order To Eateries For Kanwar Yatra, Demand Rollback

The dissent against the Uttar Pradesh government's order to eateries to display names of owners during kanwar yatra has spread to the ruling alliance. Two Union ministers who are BJP allies have appealed to the state to roll back its decision. A third party, NItish Kumar's Janata Dal United, has also criticised the order, calling it an example of discrimination.

After Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan -- who handles the Food Processing industries portfolio at the Centre -- Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary today said kanwariyas ask no-one their religion when they seek service. Neither should the matter (serving kanwariyas) be linked to any religion, he added.

"It seems that the order was taken without much thought and the government is adamant on it because the decision has been taken," Mr Chaudhary -- junior minister for education who has independent charge of skill development -- was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

"There is still time. It (roll back) should happen or the government should not put much emphasis on (implementing) it," he added.

Mr Chaudhary also questioned if one should wear a name tag on one's clothes to identify one's religion. "Where all one would be made to place these identifiers! Should we now wear name tags too? So that one knows who to shake hands with?" said Mr Chaudhary, whose party has its stronghold in western Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, Union minister Chirag Paswan had unequivocally opposed the order, saying he would "absolutely… never support or encourage" any divide in the name of caste or religion.

Another BJP ally, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), has also criticised the move. Party leader KC Tyagi has said the order should be withdrawn as it may cause communal tension. There should be no discrimination based on religion or caste, he said.

The Muzaffarnagar Police order to eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display owners' names, has now been extended across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The order has been hugely criticised by the Opposition parties, who maintain it targets Muslim traders.

The matter came up in the traditional all-party meet held ahead of parliament's budget session today. The Opposition parties made it clear that this will be one of the issues that will come up during the session.

Congress leader K Suresh said the party's senior leader Gaurav Gogoi and Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh criticised the decision at the meeting.

