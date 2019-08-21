Three Arrested For Smuggling Gold Biscuits Worth Over Rs 3 Crore: Police

Officials recovered 60 gold biscuits, weighing a total of 9.960 kg. (Representational)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested three people for allegedly carrying about 10 kg gold worth over Rs 3.87 crore smuggled into India through the Indo-Myanmar border, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the DRI officers intercepted a vehicle on the Fulbari-Ghoshpukur bypass on Monday and recovered 60 gold biscuits, weighing a total of 9.960 kg, smuggled from Myanmar to India through the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram, the official said.

Zomuankima, H Rualsangpuia and Lalneihlaia, from Mizoram's Aizwal, were taking the smuggled gold bars from Aizawl to Kolkata, he said. The smuggled gold biscuits, with Myanmar-origin markings, were concealed in two headrests of the middle seat of the car, the official added.

He said all the recovered gold biscuits, valued at Rs 3,87,07,548, have been seized and the three people arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act. The gold biscuits were to be delivered to a person in Kolkata, the official said.

Further investigation is on to unearth the kingpins of the smuggling racket, he added.

